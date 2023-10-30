General Motors, the lone holdout among Detroit Three, faces rising pressure and risks from strike

in Spring Hill, Tennessee, hours after the deal with Stellantis was announced. They join about 14,000 GM workers already striking at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

“The Spring Hill walkout affects so much of GM’s production that the company is likely to settle quickly or close down most production,” said Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan business professor. The union wants to wrap negotiations with all three automakers so"Ford and Stellantis workers don’t vote down (their) tentative agreements because they want to see what GM workers get.”

“UAW members at Ford will receive more in straight general wage increases over the next 4 1/2 years than we have over the last 22 years combined,” Browning said. The Ford and Stellantis pacts, which would run until April 30, 2028, include 25% in general wage increases for top assembly plant workers, with 11% coming once the deal is ratified. headtopics.com

Gordon, the University of Michigan professor, said the Stellantis deal “shows that the car companies feel they are at the mercy of the UAW, that the UAW is not going to give any mercy." Like the Ford agreement, it will take just three years for new workers to get to the top of the assembly pay scale, the union said. Similarly, the union won the right to strike over plant closures.

“Negotiations between Unifor and Stellantis continue with progress being made. Stay tuned for further updates,” Unifor said in a prepared statement.

United States Headlines Read more: ksatnews »

General Motors, the lone holdout among Detroit Three, faces rising pressure and risks from strikePressure in rising on General Motors as the lone holdout in a strike targeting all three big Detroit automakers after a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis was reached with the United Auto Workers union over the weekend. Read more ⮕

General Motors, the lone holdout among Detroit Three, faces rising pressure and risks from strikePressure in rising on General Motors as the lone holdout in a strike targeting all three big Detroit automakers after a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis was reached with the United Auto Workers union over the weekend. Read more ⮕

Biden Hails “Historic Agreement” After Striking United Auto Workers Reach Tentative Deal With Second Major AutomakerGeneral Motors remains the only “Big Three” Detroit manufacturer still at odds with the union. Read more ⮕

Thousands more UAW members go on strike as General Motors remains lone holdoutThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative… Read more ⮕

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. Read more ⮕

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. Read more ⮕