Gene Simmons and KISS count down the days to final LA tour date

Meeting with FOX 11 for a sit-down interview, Simmons excitedly shared what LA fans can expect Friday at the famed outdoor concert venue. He says, miraculously, the city approved all of their demands for pyrotechnics, so tied to a KISS concert.

At the famed Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip, Simmons talked about why the band's touring days are coming to an end. He said KISS is "the hardest working band." That, in his seven-inch boots and forty pounds of wardrobe, "it's physically draining".fans on the band's very last shows. It all ends Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden where the band launched in New York in 1973.

