Gender Gap in Cooking at Home: Women Cook Twice as Often as Men

While a recent survey says women around the world cook at home about twice as often as men do, a good number of our readers said:"Not in my house!" We've got a feast of stories and opinions.Family holiday meals often involve lots of time spent bent over cutting boards, peeking in the oven and reading thermometers or adding juices. High temperatures - and tempers – abound and there's often a mess left to clean up at the end. As my mother would say, it's"a big potchke.

" If you find yourself reflecting on how food duties are distributed in your household, you're not alone.. Women made on average close to nine meals a week, while men cooked about four in 2022. And that gender gap has widened since the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.This made us curious about how our readers divide up meal duties at home, and how you resolve tensions if and when they arise. So we asked, and the responses were bountiful.This story was adapted from the November 26 issue of NPR Health, a newsletter covering the science of healthy livin





NPRHealth »

