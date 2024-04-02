Gender Bias in Architectural Design and Urban Planning

“‘A woman’s place is in the home’ has been one of the most important principles of architectural design and urban planning in the United States for the last century,” Dolores Hayden – architect, professor emerita, urban historian, and writer – argued in her 1980 What Would a Non-Sexist City Be Like? Speculations on Housing, Urban Design, and Human Work” Almost 45 years later, “architectural design and urban planning” in the United States still reflects that principle - that men are money

makers and that women are homemakers – and results in cities that were designed for men’s needs and conveniences. They were not designed for women or even designed by women.Historically and currently, architecture, government, and urban planning – three of the main fields needed to develop, approve, and build cities – are dominated by men. In 2020,aren’t represented equally in either in city plans or realities: regardless of whether those women stay at home or work elsewher

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesWomen / 🏆 477. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rantz: Officer suing Seattle police for gender discrimination accused of gender biasSeattle police officers said Captain Deanna Nollette, who sued the department for gender bias, is 'notorious' for mistreating female officers.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Gender bias leads to lower-rated female films, researchers say'Barbie' might have won the dance-off against 'Oppenheimer' at the box office, but a new Robert H. Smith School of Business study may explain why the hot-pink bubble burst well before this Oscar weekend.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Overcoming Gender Bias With Emotional Intelligence In The WorkplaceAngela is an expert in female leadership and retail business. She has extensive global experience in operations, supply chain, design, and product development. Angela has a proven track record of success and is a sought-after independent consultant.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »

Ubisoft’s impressive smart NPC demo reveals AI’s quiet gender bias problemUbisoft showed off an impressive AI demo at GDC filled with smart NPCs. But the company has one problem to fix: AI’s inherent biases.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Bytes and Bias– Unraveling the Influence of Gender Dynamics in Open Source SoftwareOpen Source Software (OSS) has revolutionized the way software is developed, distributed, and utilized, offering a community-focused platform for innovation

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Men psychology researchers can’t seem to remember their women colleaguesMen’s implicit bias may contribute to the gender gap in the field, new study highlights

Source: ScienceMagazine - 🏆 285. / 63 Read more »