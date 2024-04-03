Gen Z and Millennials Overspend on Streaming Services, Poll Shows

Non-stop entertainment comes at a price and for Gen Z and Millennials that price is increasingly too high, a poll reveals. More than half of Gen Z and millennials believe they are overspending on streaming services each month, according to the Harris Poll made on behalf of Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox. 58 percent of viewers would rather watch ads than pay more for ad-free streaming, and 62 percent prefer free, ad-supported streaming.

71 percent of Gen Z and millennials admit to canceling memberships that require a premium to gain more access. The survey covered 2,503 adults who streamed video for at least one hour a week from December 2023 to January 2024. Libby Rodney, chief strategy officer of the Harris Poll, told Axios costs and personal outlay are everything for streamers. “In an age where every dollar counts, the rise of ad-supported streaming platforms is a testament to consumers’ savvy pursuit of value without sacrificing content quality,” she said

