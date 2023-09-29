Gen V: What Are Jordan Li's Powers?

Gen V's new supe Jordan Li has the most unique super powers in The Boys universe. Jordan Li's powers in Gen V explainedThe character of Jordan Li is already unique from others in the cast because two different actors actually play the role.

Both London Thor (previously seen in Shameless and Lady Bird) and Derek Luh (previously seen in Marvel's Runaways and Shining Vale) play the part of Jordan Li, who has the ability to shift between genders at will. That's not all Jordan Li is capable of doing in Gen V though, as each side of his persona, the male and the female, have their own unique super powers too. The male version of Jordan Li is described as being"dense and indestructible" while the female version of Jordan Li is capable of firing energy blasts from their hands while also having super agility.

Both of Jordan Li's power sets are seen in action with Gen V's first episode, when Jordan Li is forced to fight Patrick Schwarzenegger's Golden Boy. Li switches between his personas to stay in the fight, switching to the female Jordan Li to push Golden Boy out of the way, and then back to the male version of Jordan Li when Golden Boy uses his fire powers against him.

