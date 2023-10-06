Gen V: Tek Knight's Powers in The Boys Explained

Gen V episode 4 has arrived on Prime Video and a major new supe from The Boys comics made his debut, Tek Knight. In the context of Gen V, Tek Knight is revealed to viewers as the host of a TV series on Vought+, The Whole Truth, an investigative series in the vein of Dateline.
Tek Knight Powers explainedIn The Boys comics, Tek Knight doesn't have powers, but we'll get to that in a second. Gen V's version of Tek Knight reveals that he does have super powers though, which are observation based.
Tek Knight in The BoysLike we said about, in the pages of The Boys comics Tek Knight doesn't actually have super powers. Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson use him as a parody of both Batman and Iron Man as he's revealed to be a rich guy with a butler, a young ward, and a giant suit of armor that he uses to fight crime with. headtopics.com
Tek Knight ActorIn Gen V, Tek Knight is played by actor Derek Wilson, who you may have previously seen in episodes of Rectify, Person of Interest, and The Good Wife. Derek Wilson also appeared in other comic book-based projects including as Detective Tim Munroe in the Birds of Prey movie and lending his voice to this summer's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
Gen V release timeThe first four episodes of Gen V are available right now. There are eight episodes in total for Gen V season 1, with a new one premiering weekly until the season finale on Friday, November 3rd. headtopics.com
Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series.