Gen V's Polarity Explained: The Boys' Version Of Magneto & Supes' History

Who is Polarity in The Boys spinoff Gen V? Among those adult characters is Andre's father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), an alumnus of Godolkin University who's seemingly gone onto big things.

Polarity has his own statue at the school — where Golden Boy hides his final message to his friend — and he's a donor who appears to be fairly involved with the institution. Polarity has his eyes set on a bright future for his son, who is gearing up to become a member of The Seven. However, Polarity's vision for Andre's Supe career doesn't involve helping people, proving he fits right into The Boys' corrupt and soulless corporate world.

Polarity Is The Boys' Version Of Magneto Gen V hasn't revealed a ton about Andre's father just yet, but Polarity seems to be The Boys' version of Magneto. Many characters in The Boys universe parody Marvel and DC heroes, offering dark and comical takes on these pop culture icons. Polarity's ability to manipulate metal suggests he's inspired by the X-Men villain. Polarity also appears to be somewhat nefarious, just like Magneto.

