Gen V Pays Off A Brilliant Deep-Cut The Boys Easter Egg Over 1 Year Later

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Although Gen V is only now airing on Amazon Prime Video, its predecessor The Boys already set up for the spinoff series in season 3 with this brief easter egg.

For some, Gen V might seem completely unconnected from The Boys, apart from the fact that they take place in the same universe. Before Gen V aired, it was difficult to find an actual connection between the shows. However, in The Boys season 3, there was a true link that set up Gen V, even if it was brief.

Back when Gen V was far from being released, this easter egg may have gone completely unnoticed. However, at that point Jaz Sinclair had already been cast as Marie, therefore, the cameo was definitely purposeful and planted for the most observant of fans to notice. And now, as Gen V hits screens, this easter egg is finally paying off. headtopics.com

The Boys Season 3's Easter Egg Connects Marie To The Main Show Apart from setting up Gen V long before its release date, this easter egg also connects Marie directly to the main series. While Gen V has many cameos and references to The Boys, their worlds are still quite separate. However, because Hughie stole data from the Red River Institute, that means he has Marie's file.

