Gen V Just Introduced The Boys Version of Batman

Since its inception as a comic book, The Boys has always been overly meta with both its stories and characters. You have Homelander, a nod to the likes of Superman, Sentry, Gladiator, and any other number of indestructible superheroes. Then you have Queen Maeve and a comparison to Wonder Woman and Power Princes, The Deep and Namor/Aquaman, and A-Train opposite The Flash and Quicksilver.

In the fourth episode of Gen V,"The Whole Truth," Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) makes his live-action debut. In the series, he travels to the campus of Godolkin University to film an episode of his investigative journalism series The Whole Truth with Tek Knight.

It's an exceptionally comic-accurate portrayal of the character, all the way down to his desire to have sexual relations with inanimate objects. What is Gen V About?Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. headtopics.com

The first four episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Friday.

