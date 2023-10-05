Gen V Just Had the Grossest Scene in The Boys History

Before the premiere of Gen V fans of The Boys were wondering if it would be able to keep up with the flagship Prime Video series. Would Gen V be as violent as The Boys? As subversive? Executive Producers for both The Boys and Gen V were quick to let everyone know they had nothing to worry about, and the first three episodes proved them right.

Without going into detail about the circumstances just yet, Gen V episode 4 features a character's penis engorging and then exploding. The full effect is seen on camera, and it easily outdoes any gore effect seen in The Boys' first three seasons.

How many episodes will Gen V have?Like the flagship series The Boys, Gen V's first season will consist of eight episodes. The first three episodes of Gen V premiered on Prime Video this week, meaning five are left in the show's first batch. One new episode of Gen V will premiere weekly on Prime Video until season finale in November. headtopics.com

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series.

