Geena Davis Confirms She Won't Be in Beetlejuice Remake

“No, I’m not. I’m not in the remake,” she said. “Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don’t age … Not that I have.”

Davis, who played Barbara Maitland alongside Alec Baldwin’s Adam Maitland in the first movie, added, “Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it’s been a while, it’s been a minute.” Davis noted that she’d “heard” the first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice had been released; however, she had not yet watched it at the time of the interview. “Somebody said they were crying, so I have to see the trailer,” she explained.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees Michael Keaton reprise his role as the titular character. Also starring in the movie are Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Burn Gorman. Burton, who directed the original Beetlejuice, is helming the film, while the script was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.Brandon Schreur has been writing about comics, movies, television shows, and all things pop culture for roughly five years.

Geena Davis Beetlejuice Remake Barbara Maitland Alec Baldwin Characters Trailer

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beetlejuice Star Confirms They Won't Return in SequelGeena Davis has a good reason for not being in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Geena Davis Confirms She's Not in the 'Beetlejuice' Sequel -- Here's Why (Exclusive)The actress starred as Barbara in the original film alongside Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Beetlejuice 2 Ignoring Geena Davis & Alec Baldwin Just Got Way More DifficultThe Maitlands' absence must be explained.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Beetlejuice Makes His Grand Return to Winter River in Eerie ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ TrailerThe 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' official teaser trailer arrived on Thursday (March 21).

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Won’t Feature 1 Original Movie Character, New Report ConfirmsOne Beetlejuice character's fate is sealed.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ — Everything We Know about the SequelIn addition to being a die-hard fan of filmmaking, television, video gaming, and anything else with a gripping narrative, Aidan Kelley is also a passionate and detail-oriented writer and journalist at Collider.com.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »