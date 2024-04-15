Geena Davis Confirms She Won't Be in Beetlejuice Remake

“No, I’m not. I’m not in the remake,” she said. “Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don’t age … Not that I have.”
Davis, who played Barbara Maitland alongside Alec Baldwin’s Adam Maitland in the first movie, added, “Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it’s been a while, it’s been a minute.” Davis noted that she’d “heard” the first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice had been released; however, she had not yet watched it at the time of the interview. “Somebody said they were crying, so I have to see the trailer,” she explained.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees Michael Keaton reprise his role as the titular character. Also starring in the movie are Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Burn Gorman. Burton, who directed the original Beetlejuice, is helming the film, while the script was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.Brandon Schreur has been writing about comics, movies, television shows, and all things pop culture for roughly five years.
Geena Davis Beetlejuice Remake Barbara Maitland Alec Baldwin Characters Trailer
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »