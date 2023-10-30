GBP/USD: Trend momentum is weak, favouring more range trading

A minor bid for the Pound could extend a little more above 1.2160 Trading may remain relatively quiet ahead of the BoE policy decision on Thursday.

Markets expect policy to be left on hold but the GBP may see a minor bid if the voting shows a tight split among the nine policymakers. A minor bid for the Pound could extend a little more above 1.2160 but here too, trend momentum is weak, favouring more range trading. Support is 1.2070 and 1.2040.

