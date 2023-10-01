GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction, remains confined in a narrow band

meaningful buying and oscillates in a range just below the 1.2200 mark.

The US macro data released on Friday, meanwhile, does little to change the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and help limit the downside for the USD, capping gains for the GBP/USD pair. The USPrice Index rose in line with consensus estimates, to 3.5% over the past twelve months through August from the the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 3.4%. that said, the annual Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation – eased from the 4.3% (revised from 4.2%) increase recorded in July and dipped below 4% for the first time in over two years. Inflation, however, remains elevated above the 2% target and supports prospects for further tightening by the Fed.remains supportive of a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls.

A small gap higher opening for the US equity futures holds back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. The global risk sentiment gets a goodish lift in reaction to the encouraging weekendon China's economy and the funding for the US government. The official Chinese PMIs showed that business activity in the manufacturing sector recorded growth for the first time in six months and the services sector remained in expansion territory during September. Adding to this, the US Congress approved the stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown for another 45 days and further boosted investors' confidence.

Apart from this, the fact that the Bank of England (BoE) surprisingly paused its rate-hiking cycle earlier this month and provided little hints of its intention to raise rates any further contributes to keeping a lid on the GBP/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful recovery from the vicinity of the 1.2100 mark, or the lowest level since March touched last week. Market participants now look to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some impetus ahead of

The Australian Dollar holds ground to continue the winning streak on the third successive day on Monday. The AUD/USD receives upward support, primarily supported by the Chinese upbeat PMI data released on the weekend. The pair extends gains, trading around 0.6430 during early Asian trading hours on Monday.EUR/USD consolidates in a range just above mid-1.0500s, upside potential seems limited

EUR/USD struggles for a firm direction and oscillates in a narrow band on Monday. The risk-on impulse undermines the safe-haven USD and lends support to the pair. Expectations that further ECB rate hikes may be off the table undermine the Euro.Gold extends its downside below $1,950 ahead of US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech

Gold price extends its downside and trades in negative territory for the sixth consecutive day during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The renewed US Dollar (USD) demand exerts some selling pressure on USD-denominated XAU/USD price. DOT confirms trend reversal, eyes retest of $5 after reclaiming key hurdle

Polkadot price seems to be ending its downtrend after shedding 92.91% in the last two years from its all-time high of $55.09. In the last three days, DOT has inflated by 3.3%, breaching a declining trendline and confirming the potential start of an uptrend.

Week ahead – Dollar shines ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

Dollar cruises higher, nonfarm payrolls on Friday will be crucial for this rally. Early indicators point to another solid month for the US labor market. Central bank decisions in Australia and New Zealand will also be in focus.