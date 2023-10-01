GBP/USD remains under pressure below the 1.2200 barrier, eyes on US PMI, Fed Chair Powell’s speech

ropean session on Monday. The major pair trades around 1.2180, losing 0.16% on the day.revealed on Friday that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index climbed 3.5% YoY in August from 3.4% in July, meeting market expectations.

However, market players will take cues from the Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the American session on Monday. The hawkish comments from officials could boost the US Dollar (USD) and act as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.policymakers stated that the central bank could raise or halt interest rates if necessary after the BoE decided to halt its rate-hiking cycle earlier last month. However, the market expects BoE to maintain itsIn the absence of economic data released from the UK docket this week, the GBP/USD pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI for September will be due on Monday, followed by theChair Powell’s speech. Later this week, the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI for September will be released on Wednesday. The attention will shift to the USInformation on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

NZD/USD flat-lines below 0.6000, US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech eyedThe NZD/USD pair consolidates below the 0.6000 mark after retracing from the seven-week highs of 0.6048 during the early Asian session on Monday. Trad

GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction, remains confined in a narrow bandThe GBP/USD pair finds some support near the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) during the Asian session on Monday, albeit struggles to attract any

Fed’s Williams: Fed is at or near peak for the Federal Funds RateFederal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said on Friday that the central bank may be done raising interest rates since inflation

AUD/USD remains flat below 0.6450, eyes on US PMI ahead of RBA rate decisionThe AUD/USD pair trades sideways below the mid-0.6400s during the early Asian session on Monday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) sell-off pauses due to th

Brothers charged with armed carjacking on Chicago's Southwest SideGabriel and Adrian Garzon, both 20, were arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Thursday, in the 2200 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

ropean session on Monday. The major pair trades around 1.2180, losing 0.16% on the day.revealed on Friday that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index climbed 3.5% YoY in August from 3.4% in July, meeting market expectations. Meanwhile, the annual Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation indicator, grew 3.9% from 4.3% in July, in line with expectations.Price Index and the Core PCE Price Index rose 0.4% and 0.1% MoM, respectively. Both of these figures fell short of experts' expectations. Additionally, Personal Income and Personal Spending rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis as expected.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said on Friday that the central bank is at or near peak for the federal funds rate while mentioning that the Fed will need a restrictive policy stance for some time to achieve goals. Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said that the central bank holding steady at the September FOMC meeting was appropriate and Fed has time to see data before deciding what’s next for rates.

However, market players will take cues from the Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the American session on Monday. The hawkish comments from officials could boost the US Dollar (USD) and act as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.policymakers stated that the central bank could raise or halt interest rates if necessary after the BoE decided to halt its rate-hiking cycle earlier last month. However, the market expects BoE to maintain itsIn the absence of economic data released from the UK docket this week, the GBP/USD pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI for September will be due on Monday, followed by theChair Powell’s speech. Later this week, the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI for September will be released on Wednesday. The attention will shift to the USInformation on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of PMIs, Powell

EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range below 1.0600 in early Europe on Monday. The pair keeps its calm amid a steady US Dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech in focus. GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction, remains confined in a narrow band

GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading range. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlook should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair.

Gold: Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell rescue XAU/USD buyers?

Gold price is trading below $1,840, at its lowest level since March 10, setting off the final quarter of this year on a negative note. The United States Dollar (USD) is consolidating the previous rebound above the 106.00 level against its major peers, underpinned by a fresh upswing in the US Dollar.

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

The week ahead - US Nonfarm Payrolls, Tesco and Wetherspoon results

We’ll get the latest US payrolls report for August this week. Having seen the Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged as expected at their recent September meeting the jury remains out as to whether we will see another rate hike at the next meeting in November.