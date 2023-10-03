GBP/USD Price Analysis: Languishes near seven-month low, 38.2% Fibo./just above mid-1.2000s

GBP/USD is seen consolidating in a narrow band near a multi-month low touched on Tuesday.The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assist the(USD) to stand tall near a 10-month high. This, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, is seen as another factor benefitting the Greenback's relative safe-haven status.

Apart from this, the Bank of England's (BoE) surprise on-hold decision in September continues to undermine the British Pound (GBP) and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery beyond the 1.

GBP/USD is seen consolidating in a narrow band near a multi-month low touched on Tuesday.

The extremely oversold RSI on the daily chart holds back bearish traders from placing fresh bets.pair struggles to register any meaningful recovery and languishes near its lowest level since March 16, around the 1.2050 area touched the previous day.

The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.1965 horizontal zone, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.1965 horizontal zone, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The subsequent downfall has the potential to drag spot prices further towards the 1.1915 region en route to the 1.1900 mark. The GBP/USD pair could eventually drop to the 1.1800 neighbourhood, or the YTD low touched in March, en route to the 50% Fibo. level support near the 1.1740-1.1735 area.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery beyond the 1.2100 mark is likely to confront a stiff hurdle near the 1.2140-1.2145 zone. A sustained strength beyond, however, could trigger a short-covering rally and allow the GBP/USD pair to reclaim the 1.2200 round figure. The momentum could get extended further, though might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the last week's swing high, around the 1.2270 region.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.AUD/USD is trading around 0.6300, fading the recovery from a fresh 11-month low in Asian trading on Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar uptrend but a cautious market mood is acting as a headwind. Top-tier US data is in focus for fresh directives.

USD/JPY sticks to gains around 149.25 amid looming intervention fears

USD/JPY is building on the overnight solid recovery from a three-week low above 149.00, albeit lacks follow-through. The underlying strong USD bullish sentiment turns out to be a key factor lending support to the pair. Intervention fears along with the risk-off mood, seem to underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap gains.

Gold awaits high-impact US jobs data for fresh impetus

Gold is licking its wounds near $1,820, having hit its lowest level in seven months at $1,815 on Tuesday. All eyes now turn toward the high-impact US ADP jobs data and the ISM Services PMI report for a fresh trading impetus in XAU/USD price.Ripple victory over SEC reaffirmed as Judge Torres denies regulator’s motion to appeal

Ripple Labs victory over the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around mid-July has been reaffirmed after a federal judge rejected the commission’s motion to file an interlocutory appeal.What goes up must come down – that adage has been relevant to the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the past six months, with data zigzagging between beats and misses.