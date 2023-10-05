GBP/USD oscillates in a range below 1.2200, eyes US NFP for fresh directional impetus

GBP/USD consolidates its strong recovery gains registered over eth past two days. Traders move to the sidelines and keenly await the release of the US NFP report. The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations contribute to capping any further gains. ered, from the 1.2035 area, or the lowest level since March 16 touched earlier this week. Spot prices remain below the 1.

GBP/USD consolidates its strong recovery gains registered over eth past two days. Traders move to the sidelines and keenly await the release of the US NFP report. The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations contribute to capping any further gains. ered, from the 1.2035 area, or the lowest level since March 16 touched earlier this week. Spot prices remain below the 1.2200 mark as traders keenly await the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data before placing fresh directional bets. The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The US economy is expected to have added 170K jobs in September, less than the 187K in the previous month, while the jobless rate is anticipated to tick down from 3.8% to 3.7% during the reported month. A stronger report, meanwhile, would mean more pressure on wages and on inflation, which might force the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance and keep rates higher for longer. Heading into the key data risk, it has been a mixed week for labour market data. The monthly JOLTS report showed that there were higher than estimated job openings in August, while private payroll numbers from ADP fell short of market expectations. Meanwhile, data released on Thursday showed that Weekly Jobless Claims ticked up from the prior week, though were slightly below expectations. Nevertheless, the incoming US macro data remains consistent with expectations of solid economic growth in the third quarter. Moreover, several Fd officials recently backed the case for at least one more 25 bps lift-off by the year-end. The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assist the USD in stalling this week's corrective pullback from the YTD. This, along with expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will again leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in November, further contributes to capping the GBP/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for an extension of the strong recovery move witnessed over the past two trading days. Technical levels to watch GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2185 Today Daily Change -0.0007 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 1.2192 Trends Daily SMA20 1.229 Daily SMA50 1.2529 Daily SMA100 1.2609 Daily SMA200 1.2438 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2196 Previous Daily Low 1.2108 Previous Weekly High 1.2272 Previous Weekly Low 1.2111 Previous Monthly High 1.2713 Previous Monthly Low 1.2111 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2162 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2141 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2134 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2077 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2046 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2223 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2254 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2311

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

GBP/USD eyes tentative recovery amid economic headwinds, ahead of US NFP dataThe British Pound (GBP) is recovering some ground against the US Dollar (USD), though it remains below the 1.2200 figure capped by weaker UK economic

GBP/USD now seen within a consolidative range – UOBGBP/USD is now expected to trade within the 1.2030-1.2270 range in the next few weeks, according to Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX St

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is seen consolidating in a narrow bandThe GBP/USD pair struggles to register any meaningful recovery and languishes near its lowest level since March 16, around the 1.2050 area touched the

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Languishes near seven-month low, 38.2% Fibo./just above mid-1.2000sThe GBP/USD pair struggles to register any meaningful recovery and languishes near its lowest level since March 16, around the 1.2050 area touched the

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is seen consolidating in a narrow bandThe GBP/USD pair struggles to register any meaningful recovery and languishes near its lowest level since March 16, around the 1.2050 area touched the

GBP/USD could see 1.2000 revisited in the near termMarkets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group note GBP/USD could slip back to the 1.2000 region in the short-term