GBP/USD: October low of 1.2037 will be the key support level

Weak economic activity The worsening economic data has been clear and will likely be clearly acknowledged by Governor Andrew Bailey in the press conference. We see this inevitable acknowledgement of weaker data and some evidence that the labour market conditions point to reduced wage inflation risks as helping to push yields lower.

The UK OIS curve has more potential to adjust lower further out – just 25 bps worth of cuts by September 2024 looks too conservative to us and a less hawkish communication on Thursday could push yields at the back end of next year lower – leading to some further GBP underperformance. For GBP/USD, the October low of 1.2037 will be the key support level.

United States Headlines Read more: FXStreetNews »

GBP/USD struggles for a firm direction, remains on the defensive around 1.2100 markThe GBP/USD pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a multi-day-old trading range, around the 1.2100 mark d Read more ⮕

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates above 1.2100 ahead of Fed, BoE decisionsGBP/USD hovers around the 1.2120 level with a negative tone during the Asian session on Monday. The pair moves sideways ahead of the policy meetings o Read more ⮕

GBP/USD still risks a drop to 1.2040GBP/USD maintains the downside pressure well in place and could revisit the 1.2040 zone in the near term, note UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Read more ⮕

GBP/USD: Strong Dollar to keep Cable not far from the 1.2050/2100 support regionSterling is trading slightly on the soft side ahead of Thursday's Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting. Economists at ING analyze GBP outlook. EUR/GBP Read more ⮕

Business economists report 'more challenging' business environment amid higher interest ratesZachary Halaschak is an economics reporter at the Washington Examiner. Before moving to Washington, he worked in Alaska, covering politics, government, and crime for the Ketchikan Daily News. While there, Zach won the Alaska Press Club’s second-place award for best reporting on crime or courts for his coverage of a local surgeon’s alleged murder. Read more ⮕

Five Ways Americans Keep Proving Economists WrongA mix of job security, high savings and skepticism about the future are keeping U.S. consumers’ wallets open Read more ⮕