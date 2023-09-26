GBP/USD now looks at 1.2100

Extra weakness could drag GBP/USD to the 1.2100 region in the next few weeks, note UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strateg Next 1-3 weeks: There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (26 Sep, spot at 1.2215). As highlighted, the GBP weakness that started early this month is still in place. GBP could continue to weaken, and the next level to watch is 1.2100.

24-hour view: Yesterday, we held the view that "the downside risk in GBP is limited." We expected it to trade in a range of 1.2170/1.2245. Instead of trading in a range, GBP fell to a low of 1.2154. Today, further GBP weakness is not ruled out, but subdued downward momentum suggests the major support at 1.2100 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 1.2175; if GBP breaks above 1.2195, it would mean that the weakness in GBP has stabilised.

