GBP/USD may close bullishly on the week

GBP/USD recovers all of this week’s losses. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Correction risks are strengthening Solid gains for th If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned.

The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

GBP/USD could consolidate back above 1.27 by year-endThe British Pound (GBP) underperformed as pillars of bullish momentum have evaporated. Economists at ANZ Bank analyze Sterling’s outlook. Momentum fal

GBP/USD: Good support at 1.19, top at 1.26Sterling has underperformed in recent sessions. Economists at UBS analyze GBP outlook. Range trading against the USD In a relative space, the UK econo

GBP/USD extending declines, trying to find a floor near 1.21The GBP/USD continues to slip around below the 1.2160 cap on Wednesday trading, dipping to a session low of 1.2110 as selling pressure looks to crack

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains under selling pressure, the key contention is seen at 1.2100The GBP/USD pair extends its downside for the seventh consecutive day during the Asian session on Thursday. The downtick of the pair is supported by t

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains under selling pressure around 1.2133The GBP/USD pair extends its downside for the seventh consecutive day during the Asian session on Thursday. The downtick of the pair is supported by t

GBP/USD keeps looking at 1.2100Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group note GBP/USD could weaken further and revisit the 1.2100 region. Ke

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.