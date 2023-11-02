GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs a hawkish BoE to clear 1.2200

For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote). The BoE is forecast to keep the key rate unchanged at 5.25% for the second consecutive meeting. Investors will scrutinize revised projections and the statement language to see whether the BoE has reached the end of the tightening cycle.

United States Headlines Read more: FXSTREETNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD now moved into a consolidative phaseIn the absence of high-impact data releases, GBP/USD benefited from the risk-positive market atmosphere on Monday and climbed toward 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2150.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2150GBP/USD benefited from the improving risk mood and advanced to 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains negative as Fed holds rates unchanged.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes 1.2200 mark ahead of BoE meetingGBP/USD remains negative as Fed holds rates unchanged ahead of Powell’s press conference The GBP/USD oscillates at around 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/USD Forecast: Fed tone to trigger next directional movementGBP/USD benefited from the improving risk mood and advanced to 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕