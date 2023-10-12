GBP/USD Forecast: Next hurdle for Pound Sterling aligns at 1.2360

GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase near 1.2300. The pair could encounter stiff resistance at 1.2360. Monthly Core CPI in the US is forecast to rise 0.3% in September. September inflation data from the US could influence the US Dollar's (USD) valuation and drive the pair's action. The UK's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.

37% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could test 1.2300 next [Video]GBPUSD has been stagnant around the 1.2235 barrier for two days, hindered by the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the resistance line from July.

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD needs to clear 1.2300 to keep buyers interestedThe GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction for the sixth successive day on Wednesday and climbs to a near three-week high during the Asian session.

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises after FOMC minutes reveal divergence in viewpointsGBP/USD continues the winning streak that began last week, trading higher around 1.2310 during the Asian session on Thursday. Despite robust economic

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ticks higher, albeit lacks follow-throughThe GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's goodish rebound of over 80 pips from the 1.2165-1.2160 area and extends its steady ascent through the As

British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price SetupsAfter weeks of losses, GBP is attempting to rebound as Fed rate hike expectations scale back ahead of the key US inflation and UK GDP data. What is the trend in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD?

GBP/USD: Extra gains likely above 1.2270 – UOBIn the opinion of UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD is seen gathering further upside traction once it c