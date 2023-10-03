GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2100 mark, seems vulnerable near multi-month low

lowest level since March 16 touched the previous day. Spot prices trade below the 1.2100 mark during the Asian session and seem vulnerable to prolonging a nearly three-month-old downtrend from a 15-month peak set in July.(USD) stands tall near a 10-month high in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish view and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.

Meanwhile, the prolonged selloff in the US fixed-income market adds to concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and turns out to be another factor that benefits the safe-haven Greenback. Furthermore, the Bank of England's (BoE) surprise on-hold decision in September continues to weigh on the British Pound (GBP) and contributes to capping the

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Texas will be the most populated U.S. state by the year 2100, study predictsThe study predicts Texas will surpass California as the most populous U.S. state, and California will move down to third place.

GBP/USD seems vulnerable below 1.2100, multi-month low on sustained USD buyingThe GBP/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band below the 1.2100 mark and consolidating its recent losses to the lowest level since Marc

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Sterling Remains PressuredFrom a technical perspective, the British Pound is appearing increasingly vulnerable to the US Dollar and Japanese Yen. Will GBP/USD and GBP/JPY continue lower from here?

GBP/USD could now head towards 1.2000Further weakness could drag GBP/USD to the 1.2000 zone in the next few weeks, note UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strateg

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20The pound weakened against the USD after US Treasury yields rallied coupled with some hawkish Fed speak which will continue today.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Poised to challenge the 1.2000 markGBP/USD fell to 1.2051, a seven-month low Tuesday as speculative interest rushed into the safe-haven US Dollar. The American currency rallied on renew

lowest level since March 16 touched the previous day. Spot prices trade below the 1.2100 mark during the Asian session and seem vulnerable to prolonging a nearly three-month-old downtrend from a 15-month peak set in July.(USD) stands tall near a 10-month high in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish view and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will continue to tighten its monetary policy and keep interest rates higher for longer. Moreover, several Fed officials recently backed the case for at least one more rate hike by the year-end to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

Adding to this, the latest monthly JOLTS report showed that there were an estimated 9.61 million open jobs in August, marking a sizeable uptick from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 8.92 million openings. The data suggested that wage inflation may be back on the agenda, which might force theto extend the rate-hiking cycle into 2024. This pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a fresh 16-peak and underpins the USD.

Meanwhile, the prolonged selloff in the US fixed-income market adds to concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and turns out to be another factor that benefits the safe-haven Greenback. Furthermore, the Bank of England's (BoE) surprise on-hold decision in September continues to weigh on the British Pound (GBP) and contributes to capping the

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders, though the oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the dailywarrants caution before positioning for any further losses. Market participants now look to the final UK Services PMI for fresh imputes ahead of the US macro data – the ADP report on private-sector employment and the ISM Services PMI – later during the early North American session.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

NZD/USD remains on the defensive above 0.5900 ahead of the RBNZ rate decision

The NZD/USD pair remains on the defensive above the 0.5900 area during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy meeting, with no change expected. AUD/USD is trading above 0.6300, attempting a recovery from a fresh 11-month low in early Asia on Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar uptrend, despite a cautious market mood. Top-tier US data is in focus for fresh directives.

Gold trying to hit the brakes, down into $1,824 for Tuesday

Gold price is softly down on Tuesday as broader markets continue to radiate risk-off energy, trading into $1,823.30 as risk aversion remains the key theme for markets heading into the mid-week.Binance CEO had a vendetta against FTX exchange, new class action lawsuit alleges as SBF faces first court day

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been accused of having a vendetta against FTX exchange, according to a new class action lawsuit, filed on October 2. The news comes as FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) faces his first day in court scheduled for Wednesday, October 4.

RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: No change expected, looking at November

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is on track to keep its key interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight time on Wednesday after its Monetary Policy Review. The central bank's tone is expected to remain tilted to the hawkish side. Excluding any surprises in the Official Cash Rate, the focus will be on policy guidance.