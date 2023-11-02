HEAD TOPICS

GBP/USD: An intra-month drop to 1.1750 is possible

FXStreetNews1 min.

The BoE's Sterling trade-weighted index has stayed on the soft side of narrow ranges during October.

One further point is that GBP/USD is showing a reasonably high positive correlation with US equities, and warns that Sterling can underperform a little more if the equity sell-off picks up steam. Our baseline assumes GBP/USD ends the year at 1.22, but an intra-month drop to 1.1750 is possible if conditions in global equity markets were to deteriorate further.

