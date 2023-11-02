GBP/USD: An intra-month drop to 1.1750 is possible

One further point is that GBP/USD is showing a reasonably high positive correlation with US equities, and warns that Sterling can underperform a little more if the equity sell-off picks up steam. Our baseline assumes GBP/USD ends the year at 1.22, but an intra-month drop to 1.1750 is possible if conditions in global equity markets were to deteriorate further.

United States Headlines Read more: FXSTREETNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/USD fails to hold above the 20-day SMA, eyes on BoE and FedIn Tuesday’s session, the GBP/USD traded in the 1.2120 - 1.2200 range, closing with mild losses around 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2150, Fed, BoE rate decisions eyedThe GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: GBP/USD Coils Ahead of BOE 'Super Thursday'Forex Analysis by Forex.com (Matthew Weller) covering: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD exchange rate cash Futures. Read Forex.com (Matthew Weller)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/USD steadily climbs back closer to weekly top, eyes 1.2200 mark ahead of BoE meetingThe GBP/USD pair is seen building on the previous day's bounce from sub-1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes 1.2200 mark ahead of BoE meetingGBP/USD remains negative as Fed holds rates unchanged ahead of Powell’s press conference The GBP/USD oscillates at around 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/USD remains negative as Fed holds rates unchanged ahead of Powell’s press conferenceThe GBP/USD oscillates at around 1.2108 after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep rates unchanged at the 5.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕