GBP/JPY pinning back into the week's highs as market risk appetite recovers for Friday

The GBP/JPY is catching a late-week lift as investors jump back into risk assets. Market sentiment has flipped positive to close out the trading week. The US NFP printing has sent the entire market broadly risk-on and most pairs are recovering the week's downside action. he day's lows just pastthe 181.00 handle and is now testing 182.75 after a 180-pip climb.

GBP/JPY technical outlook The GBP/JPY is set to close out Friday's trading session firmly bid, testing the week's highs near 182.80 after rising from Friday's early lows near the 181.00 psychological level. The GBP/JPY is catching a near-term bullish bounce on the daily candles, climbing from Tuesday's low near 178.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Blink-182 Pay Homage to Ramones in Video for New Song 'Dance With Me'Trio share latest single from upcoming reunion album One More Time…

Blink-182 Pays Tribute To The Ramones In ‘Dance With Me’ VideoBlink-182 pays tribute to the Ramones in the video for 'Dance With Me,' the fourth single from its new album 'One More Time...'

Blink-182 Channel Punk Godfathers The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' VideoThe wigs, the jackets, the “I Wanna Be Sedated” homage…

GBP/JPY trades sideways despite BoE Bailey warns about inflation shocksThe GBP/JPY pair struggles for a direction as the impact of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) intervening expectations starts fading. The cross fails to find

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Oscillates below the Kumo, with buyers eyeing 181.60sGBP/JPY halted its downtrend on Thursday and registered gains of more than 0.50% in a day that witnessed the pair traveling from around 179.56 towards

GBP/JPY recovers from a weekly low, holds above 181.00 amid the FX intervention fearsThe GBP/JPY cross holds positive ground for the third consecutive day after bouncing off the weekly low of 178.08 during the Asian session on Friday.