GBP/JPY consolidating below 182.00 ahead of Japan CPI, UK GDP

The GBP/JPY continues to struggle to push decisively in either direction and has been constrained between the 182.00 and 181.00 major levels for the p Friday sees the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading for Japan, which last printed at 2.9% for the headline annualized figure in August. September's Core Tokyo CPI last saw 4.

0% for the same period, and Yen bidders will be watching closely.

Despite Japanese inflation printing above the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) 2% target, the is concerned about inflation sinking below target in a projected slowdown for Japanese price growth, and the Japanese central bank will be looking for evidence that inflation is anchoring in longer-term before reversing its negative rate policy regime.

On the UK side, Friday will see Gross Domestic Product figures, which is to hold steady at 0.2%. The UK is facing a broad economic slowdown in the economic data, and a miss in forecasts could see the Pound Sterling sagging even lower on the charts.The Guppy lifted from yesterday's lows near 180.90 but the GBP/JPY is getting capped by price action just below 181.70. Hourly candles have remained pinned to the 34-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as momentum bleeds out. headtopics.com

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Blink-182’s ‘One More Time’ Leads Hot Trending Songs ChartThe title track from the band’s upcoming album debuts alongside another new song from the group.

GBP/JPY skids along the bottom, bears looking for 181.00The GBP/JPY is down nearly 80 pips heading into the Wednesday market session, with the Pound Sterling (GBP) continuing to flag against the Japanese Ye

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Finds interim support near 181.00 while broader bias still weakThe GBP/JPY pair discovers some buying interest near 181.00 after remaining under selling pressure from the past few trading sessions. The asset may c

USD/JPY Extends Rally as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY StallForex Analysis by Forex.com (Matthew Weller) covering: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY. Read Forex.com (Matthew Weller)'s latest article on Investing.com

Japan’s Suzuki: Japan at a critical stage whether to spur consumption, wage growth“Japan at a critical stage whether to spur consumption or wage growth,” Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. Suzuki added that i

AUD/USD holds below the 0.6400 mark ahead of the Australian CPIThe AUD/USD pair remains under selling pressure and drops below 0.6400 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is weighed by the negativ

The early trading week saw limited economic data releases for bothSterling (GBP) and the Japanese Yen (JPY), but the week is set to close out with meaningful data for both sides of the Guppy.

Friday sees the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading for Japan, which last printed at 2.9% for the headline annualized figure in August. September's Core Tokyo CPI last saw 4.0% for the same period, and Yen bidders will be watching closely.

Despite Japanese inflation printing above the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) 2% target, the

is concerned about inflation sinking below target in a projected slowdown for Japanese price growth, and the Japanese central bank will be looking for evidence that inflation is anchoring in longer-term before reversing its negative rate policy regime.

On the UK side, Friday will see Gross Domestic Product figures, which is

to hold steady at 0.2%. The UK is facing a broad economic slowdown in the economic data, and a miss in forecasts could see the Pound Sterling sagging even lower on the charts.The Guppy lifted from yesterday's lows near 180.90 but the GBP/JPY is getting capped by price action just below 181.70. Hourly candles have remained pinned to the 34-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as momentum bleeds out.

On the daily candlesticks, the GBP/JPY is dragging back into the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above 180.00, with the 200-day SMA far below current bid levels near 172.00.

The Guppy's medium-term walkback is seeing limited downside, but the slow-motion downside is seeing technical

starting to signal oversold conditions, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) approaching the lower boundaries on a 14-day rolling basis.