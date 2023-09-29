GBP/JPY churns on Friday, trying to hang onto 182.00

The GBP/JPY is trying to hang onto territory just north of the 182.00 handle, scrambling for a foothold near 182.25 after reaching a Friday peak of 18 Sterling (GBP) a lift to Friday's high of 183.02, but a reversal in broad-market risk appetite took the Guppy back into an intraday low near 181.90.
The Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September came in under the previous reading, reaffirming a continued slowdown in Japanese inflation. Japan's Tokyo CPI printed at an annualized 2.8% versus the previous 2.9%. Tokyo Core CPI (inflation excluding food prices) declined faster than expected, printing at 2.5%. MarketsJapan's
also missed the mark, holding steady at 2.7% and flubbing the market forecast decline to 2.6%.The GBP/JPY is struggling to keep itself above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently marked in at the 182.00 handle, and intraday action sees the pair getting hung up on the 34-hour hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Daily candlesticks sees the Guppy hung up between the 34-day EMA and the 100-day SMA at 182.93 and 180.68 respectively.
British Pound Q4 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPYThis quarterly outlook provides an in-depth analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY, focusing on price action dynamics. It delves into critical technical factors that are poised to influence market direction in the coming months.
The UK chalked in a forecast-beating print for its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Friday. UK GDP came in at an annualized 0.6% for the second quarter, above the expected 0.4%.the Pound
Sterling (GBP) a lift to Friday's high of 183.02, but a reversal in broad-market risk appetite took the Guppy back into an intraday low near 181.90.
The Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September came in under the previous reading, reaffirming a continued slowdown in Japanese inflation. Japan's Tokyo CPI printed at an annualized 2.8% versus the previous 2.9%. Tokyo Core CPI (inflation excluding food prices) declined faster than expected, printing at 2.5%. MarketsJapan's
also missed the mark, holding steady at 2.7% and flubbing the market forecast decline to 2.6%.The GBP/JPY is struggling to keep itself above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently marked in at the 182.00 handle, and intraday action sees the pair getting hung up on the 34-hour hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Daily candlesticks sees the Guppy hung up between the 34-day EMA and the 100-day SMA at 182.93 and 180.68 respectively.
The pair has seen a slow bleed from August's peaks near 186.77, but still remains firmly in bullish trend territory with the 200-day SMA far below price action near 172.00.