Gazans scramble for safety as Israeli airstrikes pound sealed-off territory to punish Hamas

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes on the border between Egypt and Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)JERUSALEM — (AP) — .

Israel was now stepping up its offensive. It expanded the mobilization of reservists to 360,000 on Tuesday, according to the country’s media. After days of fighting, Israel’s military said Tuesday morning that it had regained effective control over areas Hamas attacked in its south, and of the Gaza border.

Palestinian Civil Defense forces pulled Abdullah Musleh out of his basement together with 30 others after their apartment building was flattened. In a new tactic, Israel is warning civilians to evacuate neighborhood after neighborhood, and then inflicting devastation, in what could be a prelude to a ground offensive. On Tuesday, the military told residents of the nearby al-Daraj neighborhood to evacuate, and soon after new explosions rocked the area, and Rimal, continuing after nightfall. headtopics.com

“The objective is for this war to end very differently from all of the previous rounds. There has to be a clear victory,” said Chuck Freilich, a former deputy national security adviser in Israel. Weakening Hamas was not enough, “whatever has to be done to fundamentally change the situation will have to be done,” he said.

In hopes of blunting the bombardment in Gaza, Hamas has threatened to kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning.” Israel’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, warned in response that “this war crime” would not be forgiven. headtopics.com

The bodies of roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory, the military said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether those numbers overlapped with deaths previously reported by Palestinian authorities.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Gazans say nowhere to go as they prepare for Israeli assault after Hamas raidAs Israel's military sent phone messages telling Palestinians to leave some areas of Gaza after Saturday's deadly Hamas raid, Mohammad Brais did not know where to seek safety from an assault that residents expect to be the worst they have ever faced.

Hamas Threatens To Execute Israeli Civilian Hostages For Attacks On Gaza ‘Without Prior Warning’I cover breaking news for Forbes. Before Forbes, I worked as a reporter for USA Today in Asheville and Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Hamas threatens to kill an Israeli hostage whenever Israel hits Gaza civilians without warningThe military wing of the militant Hamas group says they will kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning.” Abu Ob…

Gaza-Israel war: Israeli deaths surges, as Hamas attack continuesThe number of Israelis killed has surged to 659 since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel.

Devastation grows as Israeli rockets bombard Gaza in retaliation for Hamas attacks on IsraelThe situation in the Middle East is changing by the minute, and those who witnessed the violence first-hand are simply trying to comprehend the gut-wrenching reality.

Israeli Air Force unleashing ‘extensive attack waves’ on Gaza Strip, kills 2 senior Hamas officialsThe Israeli Air Force says continued airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas’ assault on Israel have killed two terrorist group officials.