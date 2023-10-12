Gaza Strip: devastated by conflict and Israel's economic blockade

Palestinians look at the destruction of a house in the aftermath of a strike amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu MustafaThe Palestinian Gaza Strip has been a frontline of conflict with Israel for decades and cut off from much of the outside world for 16 years.

With a comprehensive peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians seemingly out of reach, Israel evacuated all its settlers and soldiers from Gaza in 2005.After its unilateral exit, Israel imposed a temporary land, air, and sea blockade on Gaza, imposing curbs on exports and severely restricting who could access the territory.

Egypt, which shares a 12-km border with Gaza, has largely supported the blockade, viewing Hamas as a threat to its own stability.Human Rights Watch has said Israel turned Gaza into "open-air prison", with Egypt's help, for the enclave's fast growing population, which is currently put at 2.3 million people. headtopics.com

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says food assistance is required by 1.3 million people. More than 90% of water in Gaza is unfit for drinking, the Palestinian Water Authority says.

In August, Egypt allowed 19,608 exits from Gaza, the highest number since July 2012, according to U.N. data. Israel allowed 58,606 exits, mainly for day labourers, 65% above the monthly average in 2022, but 88% below 2000 levels.The long-running restrictions have severely limited Palestinian access to the Israeli labour market that had been a big source of employment prior to the 2000 uprising. headtopics.com

Per capita income is around a quarter the level in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to IMF estimates.

