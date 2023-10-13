Gaza rescue workers scared and exhausted under Israel's air strikes

People prepare graves to bury bodies of Palestinians from Samour family, who were killed in Israeli strikes on their house, at a land near to their home as the residents struggle to find spaces in cemeteries, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 12, 2023.

Explosions from air strikes echo every few minutes - killing more than 1,500 people in Gaza so far including hundreds of children, local health authorities say. Lacking enough heavy machinery such as mechanical diggers and bulldozers, rescue workers also rely on shovels and other tools they wield by hand to pull away rubble.

On Wednesday, four Palestine Red Crescent emergency medical workers were killed when their ambulances were hit in two different incidents. Their colleagues clung to each other afterwards, shaking with sobs, video posted by Palestine Red Crescent showed. headtopics.com

Ashraf Al-Qidra, the spokesman of the Gaza health ministry said 10 medical staffers had been killed so far and 14 health facilities damaged, including the lone hospital in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.Snatching little more than an hour of sleep at a time, and no more than two hours over a day and night, Hamdan and the others in his team barely have time to eat or phone their families.

Hamdan tries to talk to his wife and six children aged from his daughter Maisa, 13, down to baby son Muhannad, between rescues, using video calls to see their faces. "I feel like I'm going blind until I make that call," he said. headtopics.com

"This war is harsh beyond imagining. They are collapsing people's buildings without warning. They knock down high-rise buildings on top of their residents," said Hamdan, who has worked through repeated wars since becoming a rescuer for the Gaza government in 2007.

