Gaza reels from Israeli airstrikes and braces for all-out war

A young man sits near the rubble of his home in the Watan Tower, which was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza on Sunday. (Loay Ayyoub for The Washington Post)GAZA CITY — Gazans passed a fearful night Saturday and awoke to more violence Sunday, as Israeli airstrikes pummeled Hamas targets and residential neighborhoods.

The Israeli military says it has hit more than 500 sites across Gaza over the past two days. More than 300 people have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, including 20 children.has soared to 600, most of them civilians. More than 100 hostages, both civilians and soldiers, are being held by militants in the Gaza Strip, according to.

Khalil al-Ayyash lived with his wife and four children in the Palestine Tower, in central Gaza, which was leveled by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday. They were sheltering with neighbors when the rockets hit.“The moment of the strike was very, very horrible,” he said. “We were afraid for the kids, afraid for our wives, afraid for ourselves. headtopics.com

“Hospitals are overcrowded with injured people; there is a shortage of drugs ... and a shortage of fuel for generators,” said Ayman al-Djaroucha, the deputy coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in Gaza.Darwin Diaz, the organization’s medical coordinator in Gaza, added that health workers were struggling to reach the wounded.

Roughly half a million Gazans live along the Israeli border, Abusada said — too many to be taken in by relatives and friends in other parts of the strip.Many are seeking refuge at schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the U.N. body charged with supporting Palestinians. headtopics.com

'We are at war,' Israeli PM Netanyahu says after Gaza militants infiltrate

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu Says

