Gaza power plant runs out of fuel, Israel creates a war-time Cabinet

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden said that he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden, who is set to meet with Jewish leaders later in the day, sought to connect the weekend attacks by Hamas militants that have left hundreds dead directly to decades of antisemitism and violence endured by Jews around the world.

“This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by a millennium antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people. And this moment we have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism, no excuse and the type of terrorism that was exhibited here is just beyond the pale. Beyond the pale,” he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Threatens to Kill Hostages; Israel Orders ‘Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the already blockaded enclave. A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing threatened to execute a hostage each time an Israeli airstrike hits Gazans in their homes.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.