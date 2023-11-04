Gaza Faces Water Shortage and Destruction, Says U.N. Coordinator

U.N. deputy Mideast coordinator Lynn Hastings, who is also the humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said only one of three water supply lines from Israel is operational. Thomas White, the Gaza director for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, described Gaza as a "scene of death and destruction." He said people fear for their lives, their future, and their ability to feed their families.
The Palestinian refugee agency, known as UNRWA, is supporting about 89 bakeries across Gaza, aiming to get bread to 1.7 million people. The death toll in Gaza has increased past 7,000 as Israel has performed waves of devastating airstrikes in response to a Hamas incursion into southern Israel on Oct. 7
