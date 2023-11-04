Gaza Faces Water Shortage and Destruction Amid Conflict

U.N. deputy Mideast coordinator Lynn Hastings, who is also the humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said only one of three water supply lines from Israel is operational. Thomas White, the Gaza director for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, described Gaza as a "scene of death and destruction

is living on two pieces of Arabic bread made from flour the United Nations had stockpiled in the region, yet the main refrain now being heard in the street is "Water, water," the Gaza director for the Thomas White, who said he traveled "the length and breadth of Gaza in the last few weeks," described the place as a "scene of death and destruction." No place is safe now, he said, and people fear for their lives, their future and their ability to feed their families. The Palestinian refugee agency, known as UNRWA, is supporting about 89 bakeries across Gaza, aiming to get bread to 1.7 million people, White told diplomats from the U.N.'s 193 member nations in a video briefing from Gaza.The death toll in Gaza has increased past 7,000 as Israel has performed waves of devastating airstrikes in response to a Hamas incursion into southern Israel on Oct. 7.

