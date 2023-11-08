Gayle King Interviews Jay-Z for Primetime Special

Gayle King spent three hours interviewing the historically private rapper and mogul Jay-Z for a primetime, hour-long special that will air on Nov. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). The interview, dubbed “Jay-Z And Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own,” will follow the series premiere of “NCIS: Sydney” on the CBS Television Network and also stream on Paramount+.

United States Headlines Read more: VARİETY »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANİTYFAİR: King Charles Remembers the Late Queen Elizabeth In His First King’s Speech“It is mindful of the legacy of service and devotion to this country set by my beloved mother the late Queen that I deliver this, the first King’s Speech in over 70 years,” he said.

Source: VanityFair | Read more »

CBSNEWS: 'JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own' prime-time special to feature never-before-seen interview highlightsA rare, wide-ranging interview with hip-hop star, business mogul and activist JAY-Z will be featured in a prime-time special, 'JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own,' airing Tuesday, Nov. 14, on CBS and Paramount+.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

10TV: Gayle rallies Ohio State past Oakland 79-73 in season openerThe eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James was rushed to the hospital on Monday after collapsing during a basketball practice.

Source: 10TV | Read more »

AP: Gayle rallies Ohio State past Oakland 79-73 in season openerRoddy Gayle Jr. scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter, sinking a go-ahead jumper in the run, and Ohio State rallied to beat Oakland 79-73 in a season opener. Ohio State trailed 52-47 when Gayle began his scoring streak. His third bucket gave the Buckeyes a 53-52 lead with 8:30 left to play.

Source: AP | Read more »

FUTURİSM: Unemployed Man Uses AI to Apply for 5,000 Jobs, Gets 20 InterviewsScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism | Read more »

FOX13SEATTLE: Jay Chang makes official debut with ‘LATE NIGHT’, talks Boys Planet success, future of his musicJay Chang has finally made his long-awaited K-Pop debut in Korea with his album, 'LATE NIGHT'.

Source: fox13seattle | Read more »