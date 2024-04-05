Gavin Newsom's Baseball Career Doesn't Match Reality

The then-mayor of San Francisco, Gavin Newsom , warms up before the Celebrity and Legends Softball Game, held before the All-Star Game in San Francisco on July 8, 2007. Photo by Robert Galbraith, Reuters. Governor Gavin Newsom 's public biographies have long touted his baseball career, including the fact that he played at Santa Clara University . But he was never on the roster, among other misconceptions about his achievements. Newsom has not corrected his record.

For their first home game in 2004, the San Francisco Giants invited a special guest to throw out the ceremonial first pitch: Gavin Newsom, just a few months into his first term as mayor of San Francisco

Gavin Newsom Baseball Career Santa Clara University San Francisco Giants

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CalMatters / 🏆 261. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gavin Newsom Echoes Biden, Pushes Same Gun Controls Failing in CaliforniaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Even if Proposition 1 passes, California taxpayers have sent a clear message to Gov. Gavin NewsomWin or lose, there are several indicators that should cause those who want more bonds and tax increases to pause. But they probably won’t.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Gavin Newsom Postpones ‘State of the State’ as Prop 1 Too Close to CallSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Gavin Newsom calls for a ceasefire in GazaAfter months of pressure and rising civilian casualties, Gov. Gavin Newsom joins the calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: CalMatters - 🏆 261. / 63 Read more »

‘Unaffordable’: California McDonald’s Franchisee Slams Gavin Newsom’s $20 Fast Food Minimum Wage BillSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Gavin Newsom Shifts on Israel, Calls for ‘Ceasefire’ in GazaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »