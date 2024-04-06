Gatorade Expands into New Categories to Keep Up with Changing Tastes

Gatorade has been branching out into new categories, including unflavored water , to keep up with consumers' changing tastes and tougher competition. Year to date, Gatorade is gaining share in every hydration category it has products, according to market research firm Circana. As Gatorade approaches its 60th birthday, the brand is staying spry, branching out into new categories from unflavored water to energy drink mixes. Since its founding in 1965, Gatorade has been the dominant sports drink .
It accounted for 63.5% of the U.S. sports drink market in 2023, according to Euromonitor International data. Takes the second and third slots with Powerade, a perennial No. 2 choice to Gatorade, and Bodyarmor, a newer addition to its portfolio. But combined, Coke's two brands account for only about a quarter of the U.S. sports drink market. Last year, Pepsi reorganized its portfolio to house Propel, Muscle Milk and other fitness-related brands under the Gatorade name
Gatorade Sports Drink Unflavored Water Energy Drink Competition Market Research
