Gates Foundation funding $40 million effort to help develop mRNA vaccines in Africa in coming years

Bill Gates speaks to The Associated Press during a visit of the Institut Pasteur in dakar, Senegal, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.A $40 million investment will help several African manufacturers produce new messenger RNA vaccines on the continent where people were last in line to receive jabs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

“Whether it’s for local diseases in Africa like Rift Valley (fever) or for global diseases like TB, mRNA looks like a very promising approach,” Bill Gates told The Associated Press on Sunday after visiting one of the facilities involved, the Institut Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal. “And so it allows us to bring in lots of African capabilities to work on these vaccines, and then this can be scaled up.

Institut Pasteur, along with the South Africa-based company Biovac, will be using an mRNA research and manufacturing platform that was developed by Quantoom Biosciences in Belgium. The two Africa-based vaccine manufacturers are receiving $5 million each in funding from the foundation, while another $10 million is earmarked for other companies that have not yet been named. headtopics.com

Dr. Amadou Sall, chief executive officer at Institut Pasteur, said the deal will help build vaccine self-reliance in Africa. The institute already has been producing yellow fever jabs since the 1930s and now hopes mRNA technology can be harnessed to produce vaccines for diseases endemic on the continent like Lassa fever, Rift Valley fever and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever.

Jose Castillo, chief executive officer of Quantoom Biosciences, said the mRNA technologies allow low- and middle-income countries “to become autonomous in terms of research and development.” The platform only needs 350 square meters (3,800 square feet) of space to have a manufacturing facility capable of making tens of millions of doses. headtopics.com

