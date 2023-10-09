Gates Foundation funding $40 million effort to help develop mRNA vaccines in Africa in coming years

A $40 million investment will help several African manufacturers produce new messenger RNA vaccines on the continent where people were last in line to receive jabs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Monday.

Those COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were fast-tracked through the regulatory process and granted emergency use authorization. The new vaccines under development in Africa face a far longer development timeline — anywhere from three to seven years. Dr. Amadou Sall, chief executive officer at Institut Pasteur, said the deal will help build vaccine self-reliance in Africa.

Read more:

sdut »

Gates Foundation funding $40 million effort to help develop mRNA vaccines in Africa in coming yearsThe Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is announcing $40 million in funding to help develop messenger RNA vaccines in Africa. The new investment will provide the technology to two Africa-based vaccine producers — Institut Pasteur in Senegal and Biovac in South Africa. Among the diseases they hope to target are Rift Valley fever and tuberculosis. The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were fast-tracked through the regulatory process and granted emergency use authorization. The new vaccines under development in

A certain trip to Huntington Library ended in a $40 million gift – and a new vision for its futureCharlie Munger’s donation intended to help make it easier for scholars to attend programs amid pricey housing

"He's Got An Ego": How Cleon Defies Protocol Training In Foundation Season 2Foundation star Lee Pace talks about why Cleon defies his protocol training in season 2, shedding light on the buzzy Apple TV+ sci-fi drama.

Transcript: Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates on 'Face the Nation,' Oct. 8, 2023The following is a transcript of an interview with former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates that aired on 'Face the Nation' on Oct. 8, 2023.

Late first lady’s foundation set to honor group run by self-declared ‘Marxist’The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy will be giving an award to the American Library Association, whose president declared herself a 'Marxist lesbian.'