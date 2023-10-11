Gasoline Prices Could Keep Falling for Months

Gasoline prices are falling, and are likely to stay depressed for weeks if not months as refiners churn out more gas at a time when people are using less of it.

This isn’t a short-term issue. There are larger economic factors at play in fuel markets that make it likely prices will keep dropping through the end of the year. The average U.S. gasoline price fell to $3.68 per gallon on Tuesday from $3.70 on Monday despite a spike in oil prices due to the Israel-Hamas war. Oil prices flattened out in the mid-$80s on Tuesday, but even if they rise again it’s unlikely to cause gasoline prices to increase much.

That’s because gas prices are being driven more by changes in the economics of oil refining than by changes in the broader oil industry. “I see it continuing to drop,” said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS. “Even if crude goes back to $100, it’s gonna be very difficult for gas to rally in the next 125 days. headtopics.com

Kloza thinks gas prices could fall to somewhere between $3.25 and $3.50, and he doesn’t expect the trend to reverse until the middle of the first quarter of 2024. The reason for the decline starts with OPEC and its allies including Russia. OPEC has cut production to boost oil prices. Russia and Saudi Arabia have made additional cuts, with Russia reducing supply through the end of the year by 300,000 barrels a day and Saudi Arabia reducing supply by 1 million barrels.

But for reasons involving chemistry, most refiners can’t make only diesel even if they wanted to. Refineries take each barrel of crude and turn it into a suite of petroleum products. One very rough estimate of refinery production is that three barrels of crude oil yield two barrels of gasoline and one of diesel. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Here's what will drive oil prices as Israel-Hamas war continuesGasoline prices may not spike alongside oil, says analyst

Here's what Israel-Hamas war means for oil prices as fighting continuesGasoline prices may not spike alongside oil, says analyst

Oil Prices Don’t Need War in the Middle East to Keep RisingMore than 1,100 people have died after the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend. Iranian officials helped Hamas plan the attack, giving a green-light to the assault at a meeting in Beirut on Monday, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

Cat Person Puts Out the Short Story’s Fire with GasolineWith the movie version of Cat Person, Kristen Roupenian's story achieves a true literary milestone: A bad adaptation. Our Cat Person review:

Middle East conflict boosts oil and gold prices, drags down global stocksThe conflict in the Middle East comes at a time when markets are jittery and bond yields around the world are at multi-year highs.

Tesla Prices Fall Below Average US Car Costs, Model 3 On Par With Toyota CorollaThe report claims that the Tesla Model 3's ownership cost, including purchase price and fuel savings, is comparable to a Toyota Corolla.