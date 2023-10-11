Gasoline Prices Could Keep Falling for Months

Gasoline prices are falling, and are likely to stay depressed for weeks if not months as refiners churn out more gas at a time when people are using less of it.
This isn’t a short-term issue. There are larger economic factors at play in fuel markets that make it likely prices will keep dropping through the end of the year. The average U.S. gasoline price fell to $3.68 per gallon on Tuesday from $3.70 on Monday despite a spike in oil prices due to the Israel-Hamas war. Oil prices flattened out in the mid-$80s on Tuesday, but even if they rise again it’s unlikely to cause gasoline prices to increase much.
That's because gas prices are being driven more by changes in the economics of oil refining than by changes in the broader oil industry. "I see it continuing to drop," said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS. "Even if crude goes back to $100, it's gonna be very difficult for gas to rally in the next 125 days.
Kloza thinks gas prices could fall to somewhere between $3.25 and $3.50, and he doesn’t expect the trend to reverse until the middle of the first quarter of 2024. The reason for the decline starts with OPEC and its allies including Russia. OPEC has cut production to boost oil prices. Russia and Saudi Arabia have made additional cuts, with Russia reducing supply through the end of the year by 300,000 barrels a day and Saudi Arabia reducing supply by 1 million barrels.
But for reasons involving chemistry, most refiners can't make only diesel even if they wanted to. Refineries take each barrel of crude and turn it into a suite of petroleum products. One very rough estimate of refinery production is that three barrels of crude oil yield two barrels of gasoline and one of diesel.