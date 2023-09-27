Gas tax a target at Republican debate. Here's what you're paying now.

Nikki Haley wants to eliminate the federal gasoline tax. So, how much would that save you? If you drive a gasoline RB00, +0.61% -powered car, it translates to 18.4 cents a gallon. The federal rate hasn’t changed since 1993, and it goes toward road construction and public transportation. Electric-vehicle drivers don’t pay the tax.

Now see: Trump attacks Biden over EVs as he makes pitch to auto workers Haley has rolled out the idea as part of her economic plan, saying the taxation system isn’t working, a point that some policy analysts have previously made.

President Joe Biden pushed for temporarily suspending the federal gas tax in 2022, but Congress didn’t provide sufficient support for his proposal.

