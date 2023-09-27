Gas tax a target at Republican debate. Here's what you're paying now.

Nikki Haley wants to eliminate the federal gasoline tax. So, how much would that save you? If you drive a gasoline RB00, +0.61% -powered car, it translates to 18.4 cents a gallon. The federal rate hasn’t changed since 1993, and it goes toward road construction and public transportation. Electric-vehicle drivers don’t pay the tax.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said at Wednesday night’s GOP debate that she wants to eliminate gasoline taxes. What would that mean for you?
If you drive a gasoline RB00, +0.61% -powered car, it translates to 18.4 cents a gallon. The federal rate hasn’t changed since 1993, and it goes toward road construction and public transportation. Electric-vehicle drivers don’t pay the tax.
Haley has rolled out the idea as part of her economic plan, saying the taxation system isn’t working, a point that some policy analysts have previously made.
President Joe Biden pushed for temporarily suspending the federal gas tax in 2022, but Congress didn’t provide sufficient support for his proposal.
