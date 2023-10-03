Gas prices today: Where to find the cheapest fuel across the country

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the economy is on voters' minds, and the prices at the pumps could play a major role in determining the next president of the United States.EPA STATE GRANTS COULD FUND GREEN POLICIES DEMOCRATS COULDN'T GET AT FEDERAL LEVEL
Here is how certain states and areas fare in their prices at the pumps. To see how expensive gas is in each state, click here.The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in Maryland is $3.517, below Monday's price of $3.532. One week ago, the price was $3.606.The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in Virginia is $3.515, below Monday's $3.523 price. Last week, the price was $3.565.The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in Washington, D.C., is $3.858, below Monday's price of $3.866. The price one week ago was $3.904.The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in California has dropped slightly to $6.020. Yesterday, it was $6.059. Last week, it was significantly lower at $5.840.In New York, the average price is $3.889, just below Monday's $3.891 price. Last week, the average price was $3.913.
The average price in Texas on Tuesday is $3.333, below Monday's price of $3.345. Last week, it was $3.374.