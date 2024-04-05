Gas Prices Spike Under President Biden

The nationwide average price for regular gas topped $3.54 a gallon, a spike of more than 45 percent under President Joe Biden, AAA reported Wednesday. In the past month, gas prices rose 20 cents ($3.34), about one dollar more expensive ($2.38) than when Trump left office.“A number of factors driving oil prices higher. So you have the expectation that OPEC+ is going to carry on with their production cuts. There’s also been rising tensions in the Middle East .
That has also been sending prices higher,” Yahoo News’ Ines Ferre reported Wednesday.“Since gas prices have gone up I had to get this car right here, which is a gas saver for me. I used to have a truck and I would pump almost every day, now it’s every other day,” Jose Torres, a California resident,NBC 5 in Dallas. “So if you want to drive further this summer, be prepared to pay more. Unfortunately, be prepared to pay more.” Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said consumers should not worr
