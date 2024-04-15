Gas Prices in Columbus Drop 12.1 Cents per Gallon

The average gas price in Columbus dropped 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $3.42 on Monday. The average gas price in Columbus dropped 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $3.42 on Monday.of 500 local gas stations, the cheapest price per gallon in the area on Sunday was $3.11 and the highest was $3.75.Gas prices in Columbus are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 23.5 cents lower than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the attacks in the Middle East over the weekend could have made a big change in gas prices. "With Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend, the stakes couldn't have been higher for a major potential impact on oil and gasoline prices," said De Hann. "With the attacks largely thwarted and mostly unsuccessful, and with Iran signaling that their attack will be the end of their response, the risk to crude oil has diminished, and the situation is thankfully likely to de-escalate going forward.
The national average for gas increased 3.1 cents per gallon and sits at $3.60 cents per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Other areas in Ohio have seen the dip in their gas prices. Dayton went don 15.8 cents per gallon since last week, and Cincinnati decreased by 11.7.
