Gary's Lawsuit Against Gun Manufacturers Halted by New Law

Almost 25 years after suing the firearms industry for failing to prevent illegal gun sales, the northwestern Indiana city of Gary won a critical victory last fall when a judge ordered gun manufacturers to hand years of production and sales records. But in March, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new law retroactively banning cities from bringing such lawsuits, effectively halting the case. Republicans said the gun industry is not responsible for illegal sales.

Critics say the legislation shows lawmakers don’t consider ending gun crime a priority and reflects their apathy for Gary's majority Black resident

