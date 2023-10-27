Gary man gets 18 years in deadly highway shooting

Shaughn Nelson, 31, signed a plea deal filed July 13 for voluntary manslaughter. Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced him to 15 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, two years in Lake County Community Corrections and one year probation. Twon Jones, 28, called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 2020 to report someone was shooting at him. Several gunshots were overheard. He was hit once and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nelson’s decision to open fire on a crowded highway put “dozens, if not hundreds” of people in danger, over a “perceived dispute,” Bruno said. He asked for 30 years. Cantrell asked for a 10-year term, with 5 spent in prison, 2.5 in community corrections and 2.5 on probation. It was an “odd, ironic parallel, isn’t it,” Cappas said, that the sister’s and Nelson’s own criminal case were not that far apart. However, “your client chased him down,” he told Cantrell.

