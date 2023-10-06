Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood help build homes for families in need

“This is my favorite thing; I love getting my hands dirty, and I love getting to meet the person who’s going to be living inside the home,” Yearwood said, according to. Both Brooks and Yearwood said they are used to being put to work since they both grew up on farms.“Oh, it’s been amazing. The weather is great, the people are great, and the building site is amazing.

“We’ve learned that it’s good to do the work together. And then it’s also good to work on opposite sides of the house,” Yearwood explained. It was all because of advice that former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter gave them when they started working with their relief efforts in 2005, according toFormer U.S.

“Habitat has successfully removed the stigma of charity by substituting it with a sense of partnership.” Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said, according to Habitat Humanity’s website.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 16: Garth Brooks performs onstage for the class of 2022 medallion ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk working with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity and new musicOn Sunday, Habitat for Humanity's 2023 annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project kicked off on the President's 99th birthday. Country legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hosted. They tell the Associated Press they've built alongside the Carters at many recent work projects with the exception of this one. Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February 2023. They say they're keeping one of the former president's traditions going — giving jobs quickly to anyone who looks like they're standing idle. Brooks adds that the construction site offers unexpected musical inspiration. He jokes that one can 'pick up some good old hammer tracks here.”

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk working with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity and new musicOn Sunday, Habitat for Humanity's 2023 annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project kicked off on the President's 99th birthday.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk working with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity and new musicOn Sunday, Habitat for Humanity's 2023 annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project kicked off on the President's 99th birthday.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk working with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity and new musicOn Sunday, Habitat for Humanity's 2023 annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project kicked off on the President's 99th birthday.

LSU safety Greg Brooks diagnosed with brain cancer after surgery to remove tumorGet breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al.com.

Ryan Zimmerman says Brooks Robinson still gold standard at thirdAfter a game in 2013 where Washington Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman was charged with an error, he voiced his displeasure on the scoring. 'I would never complain about a play, but that's not an error,' he told reporters. 'I don't know if they have Brooks Robinson as a scorekeeper here or what.'