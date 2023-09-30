Garrett Wilson hopes Aaron Rodgers attends Jets-Chiefs game: ‘Would be awesome’

Garrett Wilson is hoping to see Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night. could make his return to the area for the game against the Chiefs , the Jets’ young receiver believes it would be beneficial for the team just to see him in person.

“That would be awesome, as good of a football mind as he is, to have him around the team,” Wilson said Friday. “For someone like me, to be able to bounce my thoughts off of, see what he’s thinking.

“To have him around, the aura, the energy he comes with, it’s priceless. As soon as we can get him back, his presence will be felt. I hope it is this weekend.” Rodgers ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the Jets’ opener on Sept. 11, prematurely ending his season.

He underwent surgery that week and was spotted on Thursday on crutches instead of a walking boot. He has said he would like to return once he was able to walk. Garrett Wilson said it would be “awesome” if Aaron Rodgers could attend the Jets’ Week 4 game against the Chiefs.That appears to be the case now, though coach Robert Saleh said he is uncertain of the timeline for Rodgers being back. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Jets’ Garrett Wilson cracks hilarious response to Willie Gay’s run-game dissGarrett Wilson chose sarcasm to respond to Willie Gay’s diss about the Jets’ passing game.

Jets almost in 'panic mode' since Aaron Rodgers went down, Chiefs linebacker saysKansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay perhaps provided some bulletin board material for the New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson.

Colin Kaepernick writes to NY Jets offering to join practice squad after Aaron Rodgers' injuryIn the letter, Kaepernick - who addresses Jets general manager Joe Douglas - says he would be 'honored' to join the team and 'lead the practice squad' with 'the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week.'

Aaron Rodgers spotted on crutches for first time after Achilles surgeryIn photos exclusively obtained by The Post, the veteran quarterback was photographed walking around on crutches for the first time since he was injured four plays into his Jets career.

Aaron Rodgers may make surprise ‘Sunday Night Football’ appearanceNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly plans to attend Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Myles Garrett appreciates the challenge the Ravens bring to the Browns, and the feeling is mutualMyles Garrett is loving the high expectations placed on him by D-coordinator Jim Schwartz, and looking forward to his matchup with a familiar foe in the Ravens on Sunday.

Amid an ESPN report that the future Hall of Fame quarterback

could make his return to the area for the game against the Chiefs

, the Jets’ young receiver believes it would be beneficial for the team just to see him in person.

“That would be awesome, as good of a football mind as he is, to have him around the team,” Wilson said Friday. “For someone like me, to be able to bounce my thoughts off of, see what he’s thinking.

“To have him around, the aura, the energy he comes with, it’s priceless. As soon as we can get him back, his presence will be felt. I hope it is this weekend.”

Rodgers ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the Jets’ opener on Sept. 11, prematurely ending his season.

He underwent surgery that week and was spotted on Thursday on crutches instead of a walking boot. He has said he would like to return once he was able to walk.

Garrett Wilson said it would be “awesome” if Aaron Rodgers could attend the Jets’ Week 4 game against the Chiefs.That appears to be the case now, though coach Robert Saleh said he is uncertain of the timeline for Rodgers being back.

“I would love to have him back, but whenever it is safe for him to travel,” Saleh said.

On Tuesday’s “Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN, Rodgers hinted at the possibility.

“You never know who you’re going to see at the game,” he saidCorey Sipkin for the NY Post

After missing Week 1, defensive end Carl Lawson has been a non-factor in the past two games, registering just 38 snaps and three tackles.

Saleh attributed his limited usage to the emergence of second-year player Jermaine Johnson.

“Carl is still a big, big part of this thing,” Saleh said. “He is coming back from that back injury and just starting to get his legs underneath him. He missed, darn near a month, but little by little he has been getting his legs underneath him, he is looking faster, he is looking more explosive. So hopefully he will hit a stride here soon.”

Saleh is hopeful that safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) will return for next Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Both were ruled out as expected for this Sunday.

The Chiefs will be without starting linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle).

Johnson clearly isn’t scared of Patrick Mahomes. In fact, the young defensive end believes the Jets are ready for the two-time MVP.

“We got something for him,” Johnson told Jets in-house reporter Eric Allen. “We got something for him.”

Mahomes is off to a strong start, having thrown seven touchdown passes and completing 65.5 percent of his passes.