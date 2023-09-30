Garoppolo won't play against Chargers, leaving Raiders starting QB a mystery

Running back Saquon Barkley is doubtful for Monday night’s game against Seattle, New York Giants say

“I think everybody is going to get ready to go, and I think sometimes experience is a good thing,” McDaniels said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s going to determine how it’s going to go for one guy versus another. There are a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of experience that can play well because they’re prepared and they do the right thing to get ready. Ultimately, what matters is how they perform, not how long they’ve been in the NFL or how many games they’ve played in or what have you.”

Hoyer and McDaniels go back to New England when the QB was Tom Brady’s backup and McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. “I’ve been a starter, I’ve been a backup,” Hoyer said Thursday. “The mentality is always prepare to play and then go out and execute when your name’s called.”

O’Connell was drafted this year in the fourth round out of Purdue and had a strong preseason. He completed 69.

Hoyer and McDaniels go back to New England when the QB was Tom Brady’s backup and McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

“I’ve been a starter, I’ve been a backup,” Hoyer said Thursday. “The mentality is always prepare to play and then go out and execute when your name’s called.”

O’Connell was drafted this year in the fourth round out of Purdue and had a strong preseason. He completed 69.4% of his passes for 482 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three preseason games. He started two of them.

At some point, especially with a quarterback-rich draft next year, the Raiders will have to determine if O'Connell is their QB of the future or if they need to look elsewhere. That could be a determining factor in McDaniels' decision on which player to start.