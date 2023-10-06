The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“It was tough, but it is what it is,” Garoppolo said. “Got to move past it at this point, just focus on Green Bay. Makes everything easier when you have an opponent for next week and we have to focus on that. So the train isn’t stopping, have to jump on and keep rolling with it.

The Raiders (1-3) face a pivotal game against the Packers (2-2). Las Vegas has lost three games in a row. “We’re getting there,” Garoppolo said. “Every day, it’s what we’re trying to do. We have to take care of the ball, starting with myself. I think that’s where it all starts. But after that it’s just about making plays. We’ve got playmakers all over the field, just have to get them the rock. headtopics.com

Packers and Raiders both struggling to run as they prepare to meet on Monday nightThe Green Bay Packers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Green Bay is a slight betting favorite. The Packers have won the past eight meetings. The Raiders’ previous victory against the Packers was a 20-0 win on Sept. 13, 1987 in Green Bay. Both teams have struggled to run the ball. The Packers are 30th with 74.5 yards rushing per game and the Raiders are last with a 65.3 average.